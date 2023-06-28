SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A blind San Francisco homeless man who was accused of kicking a woman in the leg for refusing to give him $1 was found not guilty by a jury this week.

Jurors acquitted Charles Underwood, 50, of misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

While awaiting trial for the assault charge earlier this year, Underwood was subjected to a stay-away order from a seven-block area where he had been living on the streets. In May, he was arrested for returning to the area for panhandling.

After his May arrest, Underwood took the extraordinary step of requesting to remain in jail in hopes that the court would send his case to trial faster amid a growing backlog of cases in San Francisco Superior Court.

“No one should feel like they have to stay in jail just to get a trial,” said Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hashemi. “We are grateful to the jury for their verdict and relieved that Mr. Underwood is finally free of these constraints that had banned him from an area that has become a relatively safe space for him.”

The case stemmed from a complaint from a woman who accused Underwood of kicking her in the back of the leg after he asked her for a dollar and she refused in late December 2022. Underwood testified that he was trying to untangle his ankle from the leash of the woman’s dog, and that he did not intend to kick the woman.

“The pretrial conditions set on Mr. Underwood were overly broad, especially considering that he is legally blind and does not know what the complaining witness looks like,” Hashemi said.

Underwood’s case was sent to trial four months after the court’s deadline.

A jury deliberated for just two hours before returning with a verdict of not guilty.

The Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees anyone accused of a crime the right to a speedy trial.

The Public Defender’s Office wrote, “San Francisco Superior Court is routinely denying that right. There are over 1,100 people, including 115 who remain jailed, without trial as a result. The majority of these cases are for misdemeanor charges.”

Public Defender Mano Raju said, “Until we get more cases to trial, where we can speak directly to San Franciscans in the jury box, more and more people who are presumed innocent under the law, and especially vulnerable people like Mr. Underwood, are going to suffer losses of liberty.”

Raju is advocating for the court to honor speedy trial rights and remedy the backlog by dismissing cases, utilizing all available courtrooms or alternative venues, and releasing more people from jail on their own recognizance pre-trial.