BLK Girls Green House serves as plant sanctuary for community

It’s a beautiful time to grow — that’s the message behind the Blk Girls Green House.

It is a west Oakland-based plant and home goods shop that also serves as a feel-good community space.

Today the shop owners, J’maica Roxanne and Kalkidan Gebreyohannes, are celebrating one year of being open and they’re hosting a soulful Sunday event, complete with an evening shopping experience.

The women say they opened the shop in the midst of the pandemic as they noticed their community was in a place of pain, anger and sadness.

“We just knew that it was important for us to show up and this was our form of activism, our form of giving back and pouring into our community,” explained Gebreyohannes.

The Green House is stocked with a wide variety of plants as they receive deliveries twice a week.

“We pride ourselves on having a core collection of plants that are familiar to people, but we also like to try and throw things into the mix that are a little harder to find, things that will add something beautiful to your space,” said Roxanne.

Sunday’s one-year anniversary event is hosted at the shop located at 1700 Center Street, Oakland. It runs from 5 pm until 9 pm.

Reservations are encouraged but they also accept walk-ins.