Block party happening at Chase Center this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Chase Center is hosting its first-ever concert Friday night, featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art entertainment venue and new home of the Golden State Warriors, JMorgan Chase is hosting a special “Block Party” this weekend.

The block party is happening Saturday, Sept. 7 from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase from venue eatery partners.

Chase customers will receive a free drink ticket.

The first 250 guests to attend get a free hat.

Fans who make a donation to Golden Gate Park will get a free Serena Williams tote bag.

Special appearances will be made by a few of the Warriors themselves, plus there will be a live telecast of the U.S. Open Women’s Single Finals on the jumbo screen in the Chase Center plaza.

Chase Center: Thrive City is located near 1 Warriors Way and 3rd Street.

