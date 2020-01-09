Blood supplies critically low in Bay Area

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Blood supplies in the Bay Area are at a critically low level.

Some inventories are down to less than a two-day supply which is concerning to blood centers and hospitals.

The supply of blood at Stanford Blood Center is so low, the refrigerator is empty of donations.

“With our O-blood types, we are down to less than a day supply which can be concerning,” Renee Gipson said.

Director of Donor Services Renee Gipson says a seven-day supply is ideal.

While all blood types are needed, O-positive and O-negative are wanted the most, as that is the universal blood type.

Why did the supply sink so low?

Busy holiday travel, cold and flu season and even Stanford Hospital opening new building all took a toll on the inventory.

“We can get in a scary situation where we don’t have the blood supply to get to all the hospitals,” Gipson said.

Stanford Blood Center worries if there is not a jump in donations and needs help.

“We are really looking for first-time donors and do something good for the beginning of 2020 and save a life,” Gipson said.

The blood center wants to refill the fridge before it is too late.

Mobile Blood Drives will be held:

Thursday, January 9, 2020

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Stanford Blood Center (Headquarters)

3373 Hillview Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Thursday, January 9, 2020

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Santa Clara County DA’s Office

70 W. Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

Friday, January 10, 2020

1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Venture Christian Church

16845 Hicks Rd.

Los Gatos, CA 95032

For more information, visit the Stanford Blood Center website.