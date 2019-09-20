‘Blown equipment’ halts BART service between Richmond, North Berkeley

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — BART service between Richmond and North Berkeley was stopped Thursday night because of blown equipment, the transit agency said.

Service was stopped in the Warm Springs, Richmond and Millbrae directions because of the incident.

AC Transit is providing mutual aid to assist with the stopped trains.

The equipment issue was first reported by BART at 5:37 p.m.

Service was restored just before 6:30 p.m. on the Richmond Line.

Riders can now expect a 20 minute delay in the Richmond, Warm Springs and Millbrae directions.

This is developing, check back for updates