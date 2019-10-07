Blue Angels land in Oakland to kick off Fleet Week

OAKLAND (KRON) — With a smooth and stylish landing — Fleet Week has officially begun.

The Blue Angels touched down in Oakland just a couple of hours ago.

Oakland International Airport will serve as the Navy Flyers home base all week long.

Just as the sun was setting Sunday night, the Blue Angels team descended upon Oakland.

One by one, each F/A-18 jet made their way down the north field runway, before parking for the night.

Fans of the aerobatic crew couldn’t help but pull over when they saw the smoke, hoping to catch a glimpse of what’s to come later this week.

The Blue Angels have been around since 1946, traveling across the US and abroad to showcase the power of naval aviation.

The team in the Bay Area is a group of 16 volunteer officers.

They’ll be using their aircrafts to wow thousands later this week during three days of Fleet Week airshow flights from north field.

Those wishing to get a glimpse of the air show aerobatic demonstrations will have to wait until Friday.

As they’ll spend the week practicing before the big weekend shows.

Of course you can catch the shows live, we have a full list of fleet week events on our website.

KRON4 is also the home for Blue Angels live — if you can’t make it out to the show in person — be sure to catch our live broadcast on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. on KRON4.