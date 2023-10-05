SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are already in the skies above San Francisco making practice runs for the Fleet Week Air Show that kicks off Friday. The precision flying squadron is once again the headlining act for the annual air show, which also features the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, United Airlines, and the Navy Memorial Squadron.

Blue Angels schedule

The Blue Angels will fly all three days of the Fleet Week Air Show, which will take place over three days from Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday Oct. 8. The Air Show gets underway at 12:43 p.m. on Friday and starts at 12:18 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels kick off their portion of the show at 3 p.m. on all three days, beginning with “Fat Albert,” a massive C-130 Super Hercules maintenance and support plane. After Fat Albert completes its flight, the anticipated action kicks off.

The Blue Angels team will take to the skies at 3:15 p.m. on all three days of the air show, flying their F/A-18 Super Hornets, which can fly at almost twice the speed of sound and climb at 30,000 feet a minute.

Performers and times are subject to change, according to the Fleet Week website.

Where to watch the Blue Angels?

There is ticketed seating for the Air Show at Marina Green in San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Ferry will also be running a special Richmond Scene Ferry for air show viewing. That ferry departs the Richmond Ferry Terminal at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.