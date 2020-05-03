Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to honor healthcare, essential workers

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were spotted flying over Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The U.S. Navy posted a video to Twitter showing the Blue Angels and AFThunderbirds fly over Washington D.C. Saturday to honor all of the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

Several agencies and businesses are doing what they can to show their appreciation to all who are working during these difficult times.

In the tweet sent out by the U.S. Navy, #AmericaStrong was the hashtag used.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News