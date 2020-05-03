Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over DC to honor healthcare, essential workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were spotted flying over Washington D.C. on Saturday.

The U.S. Navy posted a video to Twitter showing the Blue Angels and AFThunderbirds fly over Washington D.C. Saturday to honor all of the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

Several agencies and businesses are doing what they can to show their appreciation to all who are working during these difficult times.

In the tweet sent out by the U.S. Navy, #AmericaStrong was the hashtag used.

Latest News Headlines: