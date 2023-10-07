SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is Fleet Week, and the big Air Show featuring the Blue Angels is set for Saturday afternoon.

A large crowd is expected to be out here at Marina Green — especially because last year’s Saturday airshow was canceled due to the fog. San Francisco has been buzzing all week long, and there are three days left of Fleet Week.

Every day has brought something new. Saturday’s will start at 12:18 p.m. with the national anthem flag jump. Following that will be the U.S. Navy Parachute Team. The Patriots Jet team will take to the skies at 12:57 p.m.

The Blue Angels will kick off their portion of the show at 3 p.m., beginning with “Fat Albert,” a massive Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules maintenance and support plan.

After Fat Albert completes its flight, the anticipated action kicks off.

The Blue Angels team will take to the skies at 3:15 flying their F/A-18 Super Hornets, which can fly at almost twice the speed of sound and climb 30,000 feet per minute.

Besides the airshows, there are also neighborhood concerts going on today starting at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Navy and Marine Corps bands will be performing. Organizers say it’s an opportunity for San Franciscans to interact with these service men and women through their performances.

There is ticketed seating for the air show here at Marina Green. For tickets, you can go online to Fleet Week’s website.