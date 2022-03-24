OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The newspaper Oakland Post and nonprofit OCCUR suffered a burglary Wednesday night.

Health insurance company Blue Shield of California learned of the incident and is donating thousands of dollars to the organizations, a company spokesperson said in an email to KRON4.

Blue Shield will donate $20,000 to the Oakland Post and $5,000 to the nonprofit OCCUR.

The funds will be used to help replace the newspaper’s photography staff and an audio recorder used for interviews, the spokesperson said.

“It was a real blow to walk through broken glass and damage to our newsroom, so we were thrilled when Blue Shield offered to help,” said Paul Cobb, publisher of the Oakland Post. “We’re grateful that with Blue Shield’s support and our great staff that we’ll have our newsroom up and running again soon to serve the people of Oakland.”

Blue Shield’s and the Oakland Post’s buildings are located near each other — roughly five blocks away from another in the downtown area.

The Blue Shield spokesperson said the Oakland Post is “a vital part of the news ecosystem in Oakland.”

This developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4’s Dan Thorn will be following the latest developments.