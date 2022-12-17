MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police and the Mountain View Fire Department were at the scene responding.

Authorities have removed the SUV from the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash. As of 4:45 p.m., it is unknown if the post office’s operations were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 is heading to the scene.