(KRON) — The driver of a BMW who was pulled over on a routine traffic stop was arrested for being in possession of marijuana while being underage and having a firearm with an extended magazine, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers observed a blue 2013 BMW 328i with tinted windows and expired registration in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street.

When Vallejo PD officers pulled the car over, they noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” inside the vehicle. Marijuana was also visible in plain view on the car’s center console, according to police.

Officers checked the driver’s license and found out he was under 21. Police said he didn’t have a doctor’s recommendation for medicinal or personal use, meaning he was in violation of state marijuana laws.

The driver was detained for unlawful possession of marijuana. When officers searched the BMW, they also found a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. The driver was transported to county jail and the BMW was towed away from the scene.