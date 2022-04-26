SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to make John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park permanently vehicle-free, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday. A press release from Breed’s office said the change will make the park easier to access for seniors, disabled people and people who live farther away.

“Today is a historic day,” Breed said on Twitter. “The Board just voted to make JFK Drive permanently car-free. An essential space for our residents and families that is now, a long-term benefit to this city. We still have work to do, but passing this legislation is where we begin to make real change.”

JFK Drive, which is located between Kezar Drive and Lincoln Way, was closed two years ago to allow for socially distanced recreation activities during the pandemic. The ordinance that passed Tuesday will allow for new and expanded transportation programs, additional parking and new drop-off and pick-up areas.

The plan is designed to make Golden Gate Park easier to access for all types of transportation, the press release said. The park will have more than 5,000 parking spots and will retain 80 percent of roadways for driving.

Senator Scott Wiener of District 11 was among the people who approved of the legislation.

“As a long-time supporter of car-free JFK, I’m ecstatic the Board of Supervisors approved this visionary project for our city,” he said. “Car-free JFK has been a huge success, and we need to make it permanent. I’m grateful to Mayor Breed and the Board for taking this step.”