(KRON) — The median home price in San Jose is currently about $1.3 million, according to Redfin and Zillow. The high price point is no surprise for a big Bay Area city.

Have you ever wondered what kind of home you can get for well below the median price? (Spoiler, it’s not great.)

One home near downtown San Jose is on the market for well below the million-dollar mark. A property on 771 N 16th St. was on the market for $715,000. However, the house needs some work — to say the least.

Realtor Jessica Vergano posted a video on Instagram (view above) touring the 1,080-square-foot home. A spider “so large it should be paying rent” was seen in the home, along with a “super creepy basement,” Vergano said in the video. The clip shows the windows of the home are boarded up.

The video has gone viral since being posted in September. The Instagram post has over 7,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with a one-car garage. The ranch-style home was built in 1947. It is expected to be sold and off the market by Thursday, according to Vergano.

The house was sold for $780,000 on Tuesday after being on the market since Sept. 12, according to Redfin and Zillow. The final sale price went up by roughly 9% from the original listing price.

It is located about two miles away from San Jose State University’s campus, the SAP Center and the city’s downtown area.

The N 16th Street home is located roughly eight miles north of the San Jose home that was busted as a meth lab. KRON4 reported last month that the home on 668 Potomac Court was on sale for more than $1.5 million.