Boat catches fire on Lake Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A boat caught fire in Lake Sonoma on Sunday, with four people rescued.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said the boaters jumped into the water to avoid getting burned, as another boat came to their aid with a flotation device for one boater who couldn’t swim.

Firefighters from the Northern Sonoma County Fire District came out to extinguish the fire.

(Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook)

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office Marine Unit reports.

Here are some tips from officials who say it’s important to get a boat inspection before heading to the water as temperatures heat up:

Repair or replace any damaged or worn parts, paying special attention to the critical components of your boat (engine, fuel, steering, etc)

Make sure your boat is fully stocked with all the necessary safety items and you have enough life vests for all your anticipated occupants

Make sure you evacuate any fumes from your engine compartment prior to starting your engine

The boat was “sent to Davey Jones’ Locker,” the sheriff’s office said.