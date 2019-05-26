Boat safety tips you need to know for Memorial Day weekend Video

ANTIOCH (KRON) - Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off the boating season and despite some expected showers in the next few days, lots of people in the Bay Area plan to get on board.

For the Busse family, jump-starting the holiday weekend at the Antioch Marina was a no brainer.

Risden, 9, said his favorite part of boating is looking at places from the water.

His mother Joy is an experienced boater and has seen all too often the dangers of inexperienced people hitting the water.

"There are so many accidents on a regular basis. People die out here," she said. "They underestimate rough the river can really be."

Although marine service units monitor the San Joaquin River and other bodies of water, Christopher Elson with the U.S. Army National Guard said he and his son Hunter take preventative steps to avoid drowning.

"We have wetsuits and stuff," Elson said. "On the boat, we have ropes and things so if we have to tow, we can do that."

Andy Luu of Luu Motorsport says you should also scout out your boating destination before you get there.

Be mindful of pets in the water as the rivers are expected to be very busy.

Boaters should remember people will be swimming in the water as well.

"Especially for the holidays, we want to make sure that we don't do any kind of drinking or any kind of material while you're boating," Elson said.

