ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The high heat is drawing people to the water in the East Bay.

The Antioch Marina is a popular spot for boaters, and emergency officials urge caution for those hitting the delta this holiday weekend.

Boats backing into the water at the Antioch Marina Saturday a fraction of what is expected on the Fourth of July.

Jill Henderson, her husband Steve and dog Pearl are going to the delta — a few days before Independence Day to work out the kinks ahead of the big day.

Mike Scott, a jet skier, says you can never be too cautious.

“Everybody has to wear a life jacket. We’ve got a laniard that has to be attached to the driver at all times, so that if you fall off the ski will stop,” Scott said.

Scott gives his friends and family a brief safety tutorial before powering the jet skies.

“We’ve got a full safety kit onboard that’s got flares, things like a whistle for signaling and an anchor so we have all the necessary safety bits that we need to make sure we stay safe on the water,” Scott said.

Keep in mind the water is regularly patrolled. The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Marine Unit and a Fire Protection district boat make stops and safety checks.

Boaters are urged to share their plans with someone on land before they head out just in case something bad happens. Of course, do not drink alcohol and take the wheel.

Retired U.S. Army veteran Oscar says it’s no different than drinking and driving and is even worse combined with the high heat.

“You gotta keep hydrated. The worse thing you can do is get dehydrated out here. Drink plenty of water. Plenty of fluid and that’s why alcohol, you should stay away from that on a hot summer’s day. Dehydrates you more,” he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard says California has the fourth-largest number of recreational boats in the country and has the second-highest number of boating-related accidents and deaths.