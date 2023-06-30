(KRON) — U.S. Coast Guard crews throughout California will increase boat safety patrols during the July 4th holiday weekend for “Operation Dry Water,” targeting people who violate Boating Under the Influence (BUI) laws.

It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Coast Guard officials warned. Penalties for violating BUI laws include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges, and jailtime.

During the 2022 “Operation Dry Water,” officers made contact with 126,832 vessels and 350,472 boaters. These engagements resulted in 11,869 citations and 794 BUIs.

From Saturday through Tuesday, boaters can expect an increased presence from the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary, who will be paying particular attention to recreational boating safety this weekend.

Alcohol use is the lead contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, accounting for the largest percentage of fatalities.

“Independence Day celebrations should be enjoyed responsibly and safely. As part of Operation Dry Water, we’ll be increasing our patrols throughout California to enforce BUI laws and ensure a secure boating experience for all,” said Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto, a Coast Guard commander. “Wearing a life jacket, filing a float plan, and most importantly, limiting alcohol consumption are simple precautions that can make a significant difference in boating safety.”

A heat wave, combined with the July 4th holiday weekend, are expected to send crowds flocking to Bay Area lakes, rivers, and beaches. The hottest temperatures of the summer arrived on Friday, and will continue rising through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are going to be under an advisory starting at 11 a.m. Friday and going through Sunday evening,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan.

Temperatures will be especially high in the inland Bay Area and Central Coast.

The Coast Guard offers the following tips to help you enjoy a safe time on the water:

Wear a life jacket. Make sure that there is at least one properly fitted life jacket for every passenger and that the life jackets are readily accessible if not worn. All children under 13 must always wear a life jacket.

Don’t drink and boat. Aside from wearing a life jacket, not drinking and boating is one of the easiest ways to prevent accidental deaths on the water. People operating vessels under the influence of alcohol, drugs or impairing medication pose a serious threat to you and anyone else aboard.

File a float plan. Before you get underway, leave information about your trip with a family member or a friend on shore. Include information that would help rescuers in case of an emergency—how many people are on board, where you are going, how long you will be out, and a description of your boat.

Inspect your boat and equipment. Make sure your navigation equipment—particularly your navigational lights, if you plan to be out at night—is in good working order. Carry fire extinguishers, a first aid kit, charts of the area and an anchor.

Equip your boat with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB). An EPIRB is a safety device that automatically transmits an emergency signal when it is placed or floating in an upright position. The signal allows the Coast Guard and other agencies to pinpoint your location.