SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 38-year-old tech executive who lives in Emeryville will be in court Friday to be arraigned in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Nima Momeni was arrested at his residence in the early hours of Thursday morning and booked into San Francisco Jail on one count of murder for allegedly stabbing the tech mogul.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office has charged Momeni with murder as well as a special enhancement for using a knife. The DA’s office wants to hold Momeni without bail with Jenkins saying he represents a danger to the community in a news conference Thursday.

Lee, 43, was found stabbed shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, in San Francisco’s upscale Rincon Hill neighborhood. Surveillance video shows his staggering around, holding his wounds and trying to hail a passing car before he ultimately collapsed to the pavement.

Officers arrived, rendered aid and summoned paramedics. Lee was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Lee’s death ignited a firestorm of speculation on social media and among right-wing leaning news outlets. Pundits and tech figures like Elon Musk said his killing was further evidence that street crime in San Francisco had spiraled out of control.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Momeni and Lee knew each other, but refused to divulge any more details on what their relationship might have been. An initial report on Lee’s arrest from Mission Local said the two men were riding in a car together and got into a dispute that escalated into Momeni stabbing Lee.

Momeni is due in court at 9 a.m. on Friday.