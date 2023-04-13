(KRON) — The website for the company owned by the suspect arrested in connection to the stabbing death of tech mogul Bob Lee appears to have been taken offline as of Thursday morning. Nima Momeni, a 38-year-old Emeryville resident, was arrested and charged with one count of murder Thursday morning, jail records confirm.

Initial reports have tied him to last week’s fatal stabbing of Lee, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, in or around San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. According to his LinkedIn profile, Momeni is the owner of tech consulting firm Expand It, which is also based in Emeryville.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes Expand IT as a “group of local expert enterprise IT professionals dedicated to providing solid, reliable and efficient technology solutions & cost effective support services to our valued SMB and Enterprise Client.”

Navigating to the company’s website, www.expand-its.com, currently takes visitors to a “This site is currently unavailable” message. “If you’re the owner of this website, please contact your hosting provider to get this resolved,” the page also adds.

Using the WayBack Machine web archive takes visitors to the last time the site was apparently still on the web, earlier in the day on Thursday, April 13. On its website, the company bills itself as a “dedicated Bay Area IT provider and partner for your business at every stage.”

Further down the page are customer testimonials, some of them mentioning Momeni by name.

“Nima and his team are awesome!” reads one. “Nima and his team have done an excellent job in taking our IT systems to the next level,” reads another.