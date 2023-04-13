SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The violent death of Cash App founder and tech mogul Bob Lee sent shockwaves through the tech-centric city of San Francisco.

Lee, 43, made desperate attempts to flag down passing cars while he was bleeding to death in the Rincon Hill neighborhood on April 4, surveillance camera footage shows. But no one helped him. Lee called 911, staggered in front of a luxury apartment building, and collapsed to the ground clutching his wounded torso.

Police found the father of two bleeding on Main Street at 2:35 a.m., but it was too late. San Francisco police were tight-lipped about their investigation until Thursday, when a murder arrest was made. Homicide detectives and the San Francisco District Attorney are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to release more details on the high-profile case. KRON4 will be streaming it live.

Bob Lee

Bob Lee Murder Timeline

April 1, 2023

Lee, the chief product officer of MobileCoin and creator of Cash App, traveled to San Francisco for a business trip. The technology executive had moved from the Bay Area to Florida just a few months earlier, but he was back in San Francisco for business.

Lee also visited with friends while in San Francisco. One of his friends, Doug Dalton, told KRON4 that he attended a birthday party dinner with Lee over the weekend of April 1-2. Photographs show Lee looked happy at the party. “He was incredibly personable, wonderfully friendly, and just a force of nature,” Dalton said.

Bob Lee is seen at a birthday party with friends just days before he was murdered. (Credit: Doug Dalton)

Early morning hours of April 4, 2023

According to reports, Lee and Nima Momeni traveled in a car together not long before the homicide. Momeni, 38, of Emeryville, is the owner of Expand IT, a Bay Area technology and security company. After Lee was stabbed, at 2:35 a.m., he was seen on surveillance video bleeding and staggering around outside the affluent Portside apartment building.

The Rincon Hill neighborhood along Main Street is seen in San Francisco on April 5, 2023. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg)

The San Francisco Police Department wrote the following statement from its preliminary investigation: “On April 4, 2023, at approximately 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, later identified as 43-year-old Robert Lee, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to injuries.”

Flowers are left as a memorial for Bob Lee on April 6, 2023. Friends and family mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Night of April 4, 2023

News of Lee’s death first surfaced through his friends and fellow tech executives who expressed outrage on Twitter on the night of April 4. One of Lee’s close friends, MMA fighter Jake Shields, wrote on Twitter, “I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. F**k San Francisco. San Francisco allows crime to go unchecked and now Bobs daughters have to grow up with no father.”

San Francisco made national news headlines proclaiming the city as “lawless” and spiraling out of control with violence.

Surveillance cameras at Portside apartment building captured Lee’s final moments. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

April 6, 2023

The Daily Mail obtained and published surveillance video showing Lee’s final moments. The gravely wounded man approaches a nearby car, leans over the hood, and appears to beg for help. The motorist drives off, leaving Lee alone.

Lee appears dazed and alternates between standing, staggering, and laying down on the sidewalk. He was in the Rincon Hill neighborhood just a few block from the Embarcadero. According to the San Francisco Standard, Lee called 911 and screamed, “Help! Someone stabbed me.”

April 13, 2023

Police arrested Nima Momeni at his home in Emeryville on the morning of April 13. He was booked into a San Francisco jail on one count of murder, according to inmate records. He is being held in custody with no bail.

Despite early rumors that Lee was randomly stabbed in the street, new reports are emerging suggesting Lee knew his killer.

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston tweeted that “apologies are in order” following Momeni’s arrest. “The people who tried to exploit this tragedy to stoke hatred of the poor should be ashamed,” Preston wrote. “Some public apologies are in order.”

Police and prosecutors are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to talk about the homicide investigation. They are expected to release more details that will be added to this timeline.

This breaking news story will be updated.