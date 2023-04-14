SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just hours before tech mogul Bob Lee was brutally stabbed to death in San Francisco, a witness overheard a conversation between the Cash App founder and his accused killer, Nima Momeni, according to court documents obtained Friday by KRON4.

Momeni wanted to know if Lee had done anything “inappropriate” with Momeni’s younger sister, according to court documents.

A possible motive behind Lee’s shocking homicide was revealed in court documents filed by prosecutors in court Friday.

Lee, 43, is a divorced father of two who made millions working in the Bay Area tech industry. Momeni, 38, is also a Bay Area-based tech executive. Prosecutors believe Momeni stabbed Lee in the chest three times around 2:30 a.m. on April 4, and left him in the street to die.

Momeni was arrested at his Emeryville home, charged with murder, and booked into a San Francisco jail Thursday. To make sure Momeni remains behind bars without bail, prosecutors filed court documents Friday containing grisly details about what led up to the killing.

On April 3, Lee spent hours hanging out with friends and drinking inside luxury hotels and apartments. At one point during the day, a witness saw Momeni confront Lee about Lee’s relationship with Momeni’s younger sister.

Khazar Elyassnia, left, stands in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of an appearance by her brother, Nima Momeni, who has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. Elyassnia’s husband, Dino Elyssania, is to her right. (AP Photo/Olga Rodriguez)

The witness was unsure if Lee and Momeni’s sister had engaged in an “intimate relationship,” court documents state. The tense verbal confrontation happened inside Lee’s luxury hotel room at 1 Hotel San Francisco on Mission Street, the witness said. Momeni “was questioning (Lee) regarding whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate. (Lee) had to reassure (Momeni) nothing inappropriate happened,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

After the conversation ended, the witness went with Lee to his apartment to “hang out.” Lee left the apartment at 12:30 a.m. on April 4. “Witness never saw victim again,” prosecutors wrote.

Investigators found a text message from Momeni’s sister that she sent to Lee after they had hung out on April 3. The sister wrote, “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok. Cause I know my nima came down wayyyyyyy hard on you. And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks.”

Momeni is currently in jail with no bail. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott previously told reporters, “We can confirm that Mr. Lee and Mr. Momeni knew each other. Most people who commit homicides know the people who they kill. This has to do with human nature. Right now, Mr. Momeni is our focus as the single suspect of this case.”

Just moments after he was stabbed, Lee was recorded on surveillance video shows at Portside apartments in the upscale Rincon Hill neighborhood. The video shows Lee bleeding and stumbling while trying to find help. Lee called 911, but by the time police officers found him on Main Street, it was too late.

This breaking news story will be updated.