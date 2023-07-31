SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An accused killer’s defense attorneys flipped the script about what happened to Cash App founder Bob Lee. At Nima Momeni’s preliminary hearing Monday, his new defense team said a motive and narrative released by prosecutors were false.

The wealthy tech executive was stabbed to death in San Francisco near the Bay Bridge around 2:30 a.m. on April 4, 2023.

Investigators said Momeni, 38, of Emeryville, attacked Lee because he was angry about Lee’s “inappropriate” behavior with Momeni’s sister, Khazar, at a party. Lee attended several parties in the hours leading up to his violent death.

But defense attorney Saam Zangeneh said Momeni harbored no feelings of “malice” toward Lee, and therefore had no motive to kill the tech mogul.

Homicide victim Bob Lee

Instead, Momeni was enraged with a suspected drug dealer, Jeremy Boivin, who hosted one of the parties, the defense team said. Boivin gave Khazar three doses of GHB, also known as a “date rape drug,” Zangeneh said.

San Francisco Police Department Sgt. Brent Dittmer was called to the witness stand to testify about who partied with who leading up to Lee’s violent death.

Dittmer testified that Khazar threw an “after-party” in the early morning hours of April 3 in her Millennium Tower apartment. Lee, Boivin, a young woman named Aranza, and another friend, attended Khazar’s party, Dittmer said.

Khazar Elyassnia stands inside the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on May 18, 2023. (AP Photo /Godofredo A. Vásquez)

In the afternoon of April 3, Boivin hosted another party at his downtown apartment. Drugs including cocaine, GHB, LSD, and “whippets” were used at the second “after-party,” Sgt. Dittmer testified. Aranza told Sgt. Dittmer that the drug dealer gave her and Khazar three doses of a “date rape drug” known as “GHB.”

“Both girls got three doses of GHB,” Zangeneh said.

Dittmer testified that Aranza became so sick she vomited and lost consciousness. She eventually woke up to find Khazar crying and wearing only a bikini. Aranza called Khazar’s husband, Dino Elyassnia, to pick both women up because they didn’t feel safe at the party anymore.

Reporters asked Nima Momeni’s defense team: If Momeni truly was angry with a drug dealer named Jeremy, and not @CashApp founder Bob Lee, then why was Lee killed and not Jeremy? @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VNTSD0nB9x — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 31, 2023

It was unclear when Lee left Boivin’s party, but he was not there when Momeni arrived to take Khazar home, according to testimony. Momeni was angry about a “romantic relationship” between Khazar and the suspected drug dealer, the defense attorney said.

Hours later on April 3, Boivin went to Khazar’s Millennium Tower apartment where he was confronted by an enraged Momeni, according to testimony.

Dittmer testified, “I spoke with Mr. Lee’s wife or ex-wife, who told me she had spoken with Jeremy Boivin about what had happened when he was inside the apartment. Mr. Momeni was behaving in a threatening demeanor and saying, ‘f**k you. I’ll kill you.'”

Nima Momeni enters a courtroom. (Gabrielle Lurie / San Francisco Chronicle / Pool)

Boivin left Khazar’s apartment before Lee arrived around midnight.

Zangeneh pointed out the suspect drug dealer’s criminal history. When police served search warrants on Boivin’s apartment in 2020, 2021, 2022, “voluminous amounts of narcotics were seized. A kilo of cocaine. A kilo of meth. And a cornucopia of other drugs,” the defense attorney said. Boivin was also recently accused of sodomy, the defense said.

Nima Momeni’s defense attorney says his client did not commit an “honor killing” to protect his sister. Momeni felt “no malice” toward Bob Lee and had no reason to kill him. A false narrative in the media wrongly indicated Lee’s slaying was an honor killing, the defense says. pic.twitter.com/O6AZ8LZqPF — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 31, 2023

The prosecutor objected to discussing the suspected drug dealer in court further because it was irrelevant to the case.

Zangeneh disagreed, saying “(Prosecutors) think this was an honor killing because of allegations of sexual wrong-doing.” But Lee never sexually assaulted Khazar, the defense said.

The judge responded, “I haven’t heard anything about an honor killing motivation. Jeremy’s problems are not the issue of this preliminary hearing. Jeremy is not the victim in this case.”

Testimony wrapped up for the afternoon, and the preliminary hearing will continue Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the San Francisco Hall of Justice.

Khazar Elyassnia, center, walks through the courthouse with her mother, left, on May 18, 2023 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman will make a ruling at the conclusion of the hearing over whether prosecutors presented enough evidence for the case to move forward to a murder trial.

Momeni has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Momeni was armed with a kitchen knife when he left the tower with Lee. Once he had Lee in a dark and isolated area under the Bay Bridge, Momeni stabbed Lee in the heart, and left him dying in the street, according to prosecutors.

SFPD homicide detectives unlocked Lee’s cellphone and found text messages from Khazar. One text message stated, “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok. Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you. And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class. Love you Selfish pricks,” according to court documents.

Khazar wrote a letter to the judge in May defending her brother’s character. “He watches out for me. Nima is one year older than I am. We have been together our entire lives. Together with our mother we are a very close family. (We) are in near constant contact and have deep feelings of love for one another. My brother means the world to me,” she wrote in the letter. “I don’t believe we could live without each other.”