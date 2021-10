OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Bob Melvin is leaving the Oakland Athletics and heading to Southern California after reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

Melvin managed the A’s since 2011.

He will now be the next manager in San Diego.

Bob Melvin will be the new manager of the San Diego Padres, source confirms to ESPN. He’s signing a three-year deal and will leave Oakland, as @AJCassavell reported. Melvin is regarded as one of the best managers in baseball, and he’s heading to manage Fernando Tatis Jr and more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

