Boba Guys in San Francisco reopens with new business model centered around social distancing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “We’re all entrepreneurs so at the end of the day we’re all adapting to what we see and trying to learn from the best,” Andrew Chau, co-founder of Boba Guys, said.

Businesses across the Bay Area are finding ways to slowly reopen once again.

Many have found new business models centered around social distancing and new health standards.

Boba Guys in San Francisco closed all 17 of its locations in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York, but now their Hayes Valley location in the city is back open with a new pop-up version called “Boba Guys Express.”

This seems to be a step towards a new norm.

Boba Guys is just one of a few businesses reopening and they’re sharing their concept with others hoping more can adapt and also reopen.

“You fundamentally have to change your model so we had to hibernate for a while and were coming back with this new model which is pretty much about public safety, speed, and making sure everyone’s socially distance,” Chau said.

Andrew Chau, co-founder of Boba Guys, says they’re back at their Octavia Street location in San Francisco with a new version of their stores called Boba Guys Express.

They’re serving up a smaller batch of Boba tea for customers through mobile orders and speedy, contactless transactions.

As for employees, they’re incorporating new health standards.

“PPE. I’m not wearing my mask for the interview, hope you guys realize but everybody in our store is wearing proper PPE and we have gloves on. We do temperature checks. You take your temperature down, including for what you call contact tracing which we see is very popular in Asian where I think most of the high standards are,” Chau said.

Customers are not allowed inside the store, instead they pick up their orders at a window.

Jay Cheng with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce says the re-opens mean more people will get their jobs back in the city.

“We’re seeing a lot of businesses be innovative about the way they’re allowed to reopen and still be safe and follow social distancing protocols. We’re seeing a lot of businesses expand delivery options, business like salt and straw doing a great job delivery ice cream,” Cheng said.

As we see some businesses modify their re-opens, Cheng says this could be the new norm for some time until we can safely re-open other businesses.

“I think the governor and mayor have done excellent jobs about opening the economy the right way. We see a lot of states that are kind of just flying open the doors and letting everything come open and that’s a very dangerous thing. That’s a very scary thing. Honestly, that does not give businesses a lot of confidence when we are seeing bold or brash about opening up the economy. It is that careful, cautious, medical approach that brings most confidence back to our economy,” Cheng said.

While some businesses are reopening in new ways, most still aren’t making any money but instead doing it to keep people employed.

Boba Guys originally had to lay off 400 people but were able to bring back 20.

They’re hoping to re-open more stores soon.

Latest Stories: