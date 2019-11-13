Live Now
Boba Guys in San Francisco’s Mission District hit with third break-in this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s bad enough to have your windows bashed out once, but how about twice or three times?  

That’s exactly what happened at the Boba Guys location in San Francisco’s Mission District.   

Photos posted to social media show glass shattered at the tea shop after its third break in. 

We just had our third break-in in SF this year. Another broken window which we will board up immediately. Seems like we’ve seen a lot of boarded up windows and empty storefronts these days. . We are known for our transparency and empathy, so here’s an official statement. People, especially other small businesses, wanted us to speak out more since the last break in. We all know property crimes are skyrocketing in SF. We are turning into Gotham with the jokers taking over the city. . Our system is broken. Going after one criminal isn’t going to fix the larger issue. We all know about the growing divide between the Have and Have Nots— in SF, in LA, and many major cities with massive income disparity. . It’s funny, because as a lower-middle income kid from an immigrant family, I (Andrew) always identified with the Have Nots. I still do. We do not antagonize others for our problems. The cops are doing all they can. We know SF leaders are trying to address it as well. It’s not for the lack of initiative or effort. . As entrepreneurs, we are into solutions. Irl, there is no Batman. We will likely put up metal gates which we know landlords and residents don’t like. It is what it is. I’ve proposed radical ideas like CCTV that drive up accountability in this city, but we will see where that goes. We know there’s sensitivity around cashless stores— looks good right now. 🤷🏻‍♂️ . With every break-in, it is creating a new normal. The new norm leads to a more vigilant generation, less sympathetic to larger systemic issues. It will then lead to a downward spiral of Prisoner’s Dilemma where no one trusts each other and we are stuck in a dance of finger-pointing and victimhood. . SF is a shell of what it used to be— I’m a local, son of a retired Muni bus operator and Pacific Bell call center representative. I’ve seen this city transform into Gotham and it makes me sad. It’s time for radical solutions that think long term. . It’s time we take our city back. You’ll see us wearing the cape made out of our paper napkins and bamboo boba straw in our utility belt. A little boba shop can stir shit up. We did it for an industry… we are sure we can do it for a city. 🖤🙏🏼💪🏼

Owner Andrew Chau took to social media after the most recent break-in. 

Nearby restaurant owner Anthony Strong is the head chef at Prairie. 

He learned of the three break ins on Tuesday.

“It bums me out,” he said. “I think in general this area of the Mission has gotten quite a bit better in the last few years, but we’re still seeing some shady activity.”

Boba Guys has multiple locations serving bubble milk tea all across the Bay Area.  

At the Mission location, there are currently no metal gates to cover the windows.  

The register is also just a few feet from the door. 

It’s unclear if anything was taken in this most recent case, but employees said a cash register was stolen earlier this year.  

Strong says he feels as though the area on 19th between Valencia and Mission has become safer than it was ten years ago.  

But that being said he believes extra security measures are a must.

“We also lock our place up like Fort Knox every night, so gates on the windows,” he said. 

Strong went on to say that Prairie has partnered with other nearby businesses who pay a daily fee for a private cleanup company to keep areas in the neighborhood clean.  

He believes the city needs to do a better job of tackling crimes like the one that happened at Boba Guys and cleaning up the streets.

“I will say it’s definitely an expensive place to do business and so the face that we haven’t been able to take care of the crime situation to a better degree is disappointing as a business owner,” Strong said.

There are videos showing these break ins but the owner and police have not released them. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

