Boba Guys in San Francisco’s Mission District hit with third break-in this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s bad enough to have your windows bashed out once, but how about twice or three times?

That’s exactly what happened at the Boba Guys location in San Francisco’s Mission District.

Photos posted to social media show glass shattered at the tea shop after its third break in.

Owner Andrew Chau took to social media after the most recent break-in.

Nearby restaurant owner Anthony Strong is the head chef at Prairie.

He learned of the three break ins on Tuesday.

“It bums me out,” he said. “I think in general this area of the Mission has gotten quite a bit better in the last few years, but we’re still seeing some shady activity.”

Boba Guys has multiple locations serving bubble milk tea all across the Bay Area.

At the Mission location, there are currently no metal gates to cover the windows.

The register is also just a few feet from the door.

It’s unclear if anything was taken in this most recent case, but employees said a cash register was stolen earlier this year.

Strong says he feels as though the area on 19th between Valencia and Mission has become safer than it was ten years ago.

But that being said he believes extra security measures are a must.

“We also lock our place up like Fort Knox every night, so gates on the windows,” he said.

Strong went on to say that Prairie has partnered with other nearby businesses who pay a daily fee for a private cleanup company to keep areas in the neighborhood clean.

He believes the city needs to do a better job of tackling crimes like the one that happened at Boba Guys and cleaning up the streets.

“I will say it’s definitely an expensive place to do business and so the face that we haven’t been able to take care of the crime situation to a better degree is disappointing as a business owner,” Strong said.

There are videos showing these break ins but the owner and police have not released them.

