Body and dash cameras approved for Antioch police officers

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Discussed for a decade, now, one unanimous vote is closer to reality.

The Antioch City Council continues to address police reforms.

In it’s latest vote, the council approved the implementation of body and dash cameras for officers.

In the midst of a crime wave last month, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe presented seven proposed reforms for the police department.

On Tuesday, among the first to come to fruition — purchasing body cameras and dash cams.

“This was a huge step in the right direction as it relates to police reforms for the city of Antioch,” Thorpe said.

The council voted unanimously to enter into a five-year $1.4 million contract, with a manufacturer to outfit officers and their cars with the devices.

The mayor says the cameras could have been useful in a number of past cases — including the December in-custody death of a fellow U.S. Navy veteran, 30-year-old Angelo Quinto.

“We don’t know all the facts about the case,” Thorpe said. “And, so in this instance, I think it would have been helpful in that we would have been able to provide all body camera footage to the DA’s office, but we have nothing to provide them because have no body cameras now.”

The camera program will be funded through the city’s general fund reserves.

A police accountability subcommittee made up of all five councilmembers will begin developing the camera policies until an independent review commission is established.

Mayor Thorpe says the police department, including the chief, and members of the community will have input.

A process and program all intended to help build trust between police and the community.

“Residents should expect to see the cameras up and rolling in the next two months,” Thorpe said.

In two weeks, the council will vote on more of the mayor’s reforms, including mental health and banning the police department from acquiring military equipment.