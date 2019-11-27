Body burned in Sacramento dumpster in 2001 ID’d as missing San Francisco woman

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Thanks to DNA technology, Sacramento police have identified a body found burned in a dumpster as a woman who went missing from San Francisco in 2001.

The woman, identified by police as Perrean Gray, was found in a dumpster on the morning of June 29, 2001.

She was 25-years-old when she went missing, according to KRON4’s affiliate, FOX40.

Sacramento firefighters found the body while responding to a dumpster fire on the 7900 block of 18th Avenue.

According to Sacramento police, the dumpster was full engulfed in flames and once the fire was out, firefighters discovered a woman’s body.

The Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday that the body had been identified as Gray, thanks to advanced DNA technology.

Authorities are now asking that anyone with information on Gray’s disappearance and death contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Crime Stoppers (916) 443-HELP (4357).