Body camera footage shows Alameda PD handcuff black man after dancing in street

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A use of force investigation is underway after officers with the Alameda Police Department handcuffed an African American man who was dancing in the street.

The police department released body camera footage of the incident which happened on May 23.

Police received a call about a man dancing in the 2000 block of Central Avenue at around 7:45 a.m.

The interaction started calm but began to escalate when the officers demanded the man stand on the sidewalk and he refused.

In the video, the man tells the officers he was just getting some exercise and pleaded with them to let him go.

“You’re dancing in the street,” an officer can be heard saying in the body camera footage.

“So what? I’m dancing in the street,” the man replies.

The officer then tells him he’s not free to go.

When the officers’ backup arrives, they put the man on the ground and handcuff him.

Below are five body camera videos released by the Alameda Police Department:

