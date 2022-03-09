OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A body was discovered in the wall of an old convention center in Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Public Information Officer, Lt. Ray Kelly, confirmed with KRON4 that a mummified body was found in a wall being renovated at the old Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center on Wednesday.

Authorities said the body had been there for many years, but did not have a specific time.

It is unknown whether the body was a male or female.

No other details have been released at this time.