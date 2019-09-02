Man’s body recovered from water near Oakland Airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man’s body has been found in the water near Oakland International Airport on Monday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s have identified the body as the suspect from Sunday’s airport incident.
The suspect had rammed into a gate at the airport and fled by foot after leading police on a chase.
Sergeant Ray Kelly says the body was recovered by the Coast Guard and transported to San Francisco.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Check back for more details as this is developing.