(BCN) – The United States Coast Guard found the dead body of a man in the water Friday morning when it responded to a report of a drifting boat that later grounded on Kehoe Beach in Marin County, just south of Tomales Point in the Point Reyes National Seashore.

When crews boarded the 42-foot commercial fishing boat Seastar as it was on the rocks shortly after 10 a.m., they discovered its captain missing, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Coast Guard. They began a search along with Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department helicopter and personal watercraft crews and National Parks Service officers.

Crews found an unresponsive man in the water at about 1:35 p.m. and took him to the Sonoma County Coroner’s office.

“While Coast Guard crews recovered and transported the person found in the water, the Seastar drifted off Elephant Rock and ran ashore on Kehoe Beach,” said Capt. Taylor Lam, the Sector San Francisco commander. “The Coast Guard crews and partner agencies are working to remove the boat and ensure the area is safe for the local community.”

Crews were able to remove all fuel and hazardous materials from the boat, officials said Tuesday. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Coast Guard did not release the name of the man found dead.

