SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A body was found in the San Francisco Bay Monday in the water off Pier 9, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD received a report of a body in the water and responded at around 9 a.m.

The body was recovered by the San Francisco Fire Department. SFPD and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will take over the investigation, according to police.

Police said all information provide was preliminary and that the investigation was active and ongoing. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.