Body found in Half Moon Bay

Police found a deceased person Sunday afternoon in a homeless encampment in open space between Venice Beach and Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a call of a possible dead body at 12:45 p.m. After canvassing a nearby field, they found the unidentified subject in an encampment.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office were working the case Sunday evening and hadn’t identified the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.