PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A body was discovered in a lake on the Pittsburg Campus of Los Medanos College, a representative for the school confirmed to KRON4. The body was discovered on Monday afternoon and was described as an approximately 25-year-old man.

The matter is being investigated by the Contra Costa Community College Police Services Department. The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office is performing the autopsy and is also cooperating in the investigation.

There is no ongoing threat or danger to the community, an initial investigation determined. The area around the lake where the body was found was reopened later Monday afternoon. The campus opened on Tuesday as normal.