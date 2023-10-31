(KRON) — A body was found floating in a suitcase in Lake Merritt Tuesday morning, the Oakland Fire Department has confirmed. First responder crews were at the scene working to extricate the body from the lake at around noon.

Video and photos from the scene show a suitcase floating on the edge of the lake and a large police and first responder presence in the same area.

Photo: Michael Thomas

OPD officers received a call just before 11 a.m. reporting a body in 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue. At the scene, officers located a male victim with unknown injuries and requested medical assistance.

Oakland PD Homicide Section investigators will be responding to conduct a comprehensive follow-up investigation, police said. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police describe the investigation as ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.