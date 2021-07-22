Body found in San Pablo Bay believed to be missing teen: Officials

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities said a body found in the San Pablo Bay Thursday is likely Antoine Whittley.

Whittley disappeared back in February. Police say he likely jumped off the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Police say he was visiting a friend’s house that night and the two of them used illegal drugs — possibly including hallucinogenics.

The friend told police Whittley began acting paranoid, so he called him a rideshare to get him home. The driver told police Whittley’s behavior became erratic, causing him to miss an exit and accidentally get on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The driver apologized, but then Whittley accused the driver or kidnapping him and began physically attacking him.

Police say the rideshare driver is not a suspect at this time, and there is no evidence that Whittley was a victim of a crime.

The body was recovered near Point Pinole on Thursday. Detectives are working with the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office to identify the body.

The case continues to be investigated as a missing juvenile and there has been no evidence of a crime being committed, officials said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Orlando Johnson at (510) 965-4911.