(KRON) — A dead body was found near a creek in the North Bay on Monday morning, the Cotati Police Department said.

Police were called for to the Laguna de Santa Rosa creek, near the 100 block of East Cotati Avenue, at 11:26 a.m. Monday for the report of a dead person. Officers found the male subject and confirmed him to be dead.

There are no signs of foul play, and there is no threat to the public, police said. CPD is waiting to release the victim’s name until their family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 792-4611.