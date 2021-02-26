Body found near Highway 101 in San Francisco

Traffic travels on Highway 101 in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory last Thursday urging people to skip Thanksgiving travel and celebrate only with those in their households, and after the U.S. recorded over 1 million new cases in just the first 10 days of November. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — California Highway Patrol officers in San Francisco are investigating a death after a decomposed body was found near the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange on Friday morning.

Officials learned of a possible death just after 10 a.m. near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Augusta Street.

Officers found the body of a man on a highway embankment, according to CHP officer Marc Andrews.

The city’s medical examiner is working to find the man’s identity.

Andrews said so far, investigators don’t suspect foul play.