Body found near ICON theater in Mountain View, police investigating

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a female body that was found near the ShowPlace ICON Theatre in Mountain View.

A jogger spotted the body in a driveway area near the front doors of the theatre Wednesday morning before calling police who responded at 6:20 a.m.

Mountain View officers and firefighters arrived on scene and shortly thereafter, pronounced the woman deceased.

The ICON Theatre parking structure was closed to the public until roughly 9 a.m.

Mountain View detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and the Santa Clara County Coroner will be responsible for confirming the cause of death, along with the identity of the woman.

Anyone with any information surrounding the case can contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.