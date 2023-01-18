VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023.

Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That area is near the bank of the Napa River. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

VPD’s detective division is investigating the case. The motive and circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact VPD Detective Stephanie McDonough (707) 648-5425 or Detective Corporal Ken Jackson (707) 648-4280.

