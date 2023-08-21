(KRON) — A dead body was found Monday morning near a parking garage in downtown Oakland, according to police.

At around 8 a.m., officers arrived to the 1100 block of Clay Street and located an individual suffering from severe injuries.

The individual was pronounced dead once medical personnel and the Oakland Fire Department arrived at the scene. Oakland police could not give any more information in regards to this incident.

This investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510-238-3728.