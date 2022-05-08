OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Officers found a deceased individual shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday near a regional park in Orinda, the Oakland Police Department confirmed in an email to KRON4. The body was found on the 3900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard.

Oakland police homicide investigators are at the scene looking into what led to the death. Authorities are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

The location of the scene is right off the west end of Siesta Valley Recreation Area in Orinda. No other information was immediately available.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.