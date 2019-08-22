Man killed in hit-and-run near San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a man dead near San Jose State University.
The man’s body was found around 2:45 a.m. near E. San Fernando Street and S. 4th Street.
The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian has not been identified or apprehended.
Roads in the area have since re-opened following the crash investigation.
This is the city’s 29th fatal collision and 12th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash of 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-STOP.
