SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Wednesday after finding a body near State Route 35.

The sheriff’s office said a man was found dead around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off of 35, also known as Skyline Blvd.

The highway is closed from State Route 92 to Quail Court until around noon Wednesday for the investigation, officials said.

Anyone who may have info about this incident to call 650-599-1536.