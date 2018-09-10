Body found on Fremont railroad tracks investigated as ‘suspicious' Video

FREMONT (KRON)- - A man's body was found Sunday on railroad tracks in Fremont and investigators have deemed the circumstance suspicious, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's body was discovered around 2:45 p.m. near Nile Canyon Road and Palomares Road.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES