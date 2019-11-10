Body found on San Francisco golf course, police investigate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police responded to the Lincoln Park Golf Course in San Francisco regarding a well-being check, possibly involving a death, according to authorities.

SFPD medics also responded to the scene, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation.

It has ruled the incident as a “suspicious death”.

Investigators from SFPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

SFPD was not able to confirm further details regarding the deceased.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.