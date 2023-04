(KRON) — A body was found underneath a highway Saturday morning in San Jose, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed. Authorities found the body at the intersection between I-280 and Highway 87.

CHP received a call about the body around 9 a.m.

The person died from an overdose, according to CHP. San Jose Police Department officers found the body in a homeless encampment where they were living.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.