Body identified as millionaire tech exec kidnapped from Santa Cruz home

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found Tuesday as Tushar Atre, the man who was kidnapped from his Pleasure Point home.
Atre, 50, was kidnapped from his house on Pleasure Point Drive at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Later Tuesday, deputies found the BMW associated with case along with a body in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has since identified the body as Atre.
Atre was the owner of digital marketing company Atrenet.
The investigation is ongoing but police say they believe the motive was robbery.
