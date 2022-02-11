Body located near Muir Beach where man went missing

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – A body was removed from the beach below the Muir Beach Overlook on Friday, according to the Golden Gate NPS.

Officials with Marin County Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s located and removed a man’s body.

The coroner’s office will release the identification of the man at a later time.

This comes three days after search and rescue crews suspended the search for a man who fell into the ocean in that area.

The man and two of his cousins were swept into the ocean on Monday afternoon while they were fishing and hiking on the rocks below.

No other details have been released at this time.